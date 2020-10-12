Prepare for a Close Encounter of the Winning Kind with Reactoonz!

Mr Green’s $10,000 Alien Hunt is back! The REACTOONZ 2 surprise smash hit is here and its time to celebrate with 100 players winning a share of the huge $10,000 prize pool.

Collect as many points as you can and finish in the top 100 to claim your cash prize. Joining the Alien Hunt has never been easier just log into your Mr Green account or create a new one to get started.

If you are new, Mr Green will not only welcome you to the hunt, but will also welcome you to the casino and reward you 100% up to $100 with the first deposit and then reward 100 free spins when you wager at least $20 in the casino. Play any of the qualifying slots to start collecting your points.

Points are collected by wagering at least $0.80 and scoring the highest coin win from one single spin. The following formula will explain better. Wagering $1.00 on game 1 and winning $100 equals 100 points, bet $0.50 on game 2 and winning $50 will land you another 100 points, and then if you wager $2.00 on game 3 and win $100 that’s another 50 points giving you a total score of 250. All cash prizes will be credited within 72 hours after each of the competitions end.

Cash Prizes:

1st $3,000

2nd $2,000

3rd $1,000

4th and 5th $500

6th through 10th $150

11th through 100th $25