Prizes Increased for Intertops Poker’s Next Wipeout Poker Tournament Series

July 9, 2020 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker is sweetening the pot for its Wipeout Series poker tournaments next week. They’re adding another $500 Tuesday to Friday and Sunday for $1750 guaranteed, and an extra $1000 next Saturday to make it $4000 guaranteed.

“8:30 Eastern, this is one of our most popular tournament series,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “We’re just making it a little more exciting by putting more money on the table this week!”

WIPEOUT WEEK — July 12 – 18

Wipeout XL – $1750 GTD

Tuesday to Friday and Sunday, 8:30 pm EST

(Monday at 8:30 will be the usual $1250 GTD)

Buy-in: $20 + $2

Wipeout XXL – $4000 GTD

Saturday, July 17th, 8:30 pm EST

Buy-in: $30 + $3

All games are Texas Hold’em NL, 10-minute blinds, 3000 starting stack.

Players can register for these events by clicking on Wipeout XL or Wipeout XXL in the list of daily tournaments in the downloaded poker room or the instant play poker app.

