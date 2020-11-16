Progressive Jackpots, An Extra Boost and Free Spins Exclusively at Sloto’Cash

Play Sloto’Cash With an Extra Boost for Casino Games Progressive Jackpots and Even Some Cashback

Sloto’Cash is the place to be if you are looking for some extra bonuses to play progressive jackpots casino table games or are looking for some cashback rewards. If you enjoy playing Blackjack or Video Poker, there is a special bonus coupon that will boost your balance by 60%.

Looking to land a progressive jackpot on the slots or other progressive games? You’re in luck with a 50% bonus waiting for you. The third bonus offer is worth an extra 100% and is valid for all Blackjack and Video Poker play.

Dep Bonus Coupon Extra Bonus Info

$35+ 60% 60ROYAL Blackjack & Video Poker (34x)

$25+ 50% SLOTOJACKPOT 15x slots and 30x other games

$35+ 100% SUITEMUP Blackjack & Video Poker (60x)

Claim up to 35% cashback when you play Sloto’Cash with no bonuses. Sloto’Cash is offering 25% instant cashback with any deposit you make, but from now through November 30th if you deposit Thursday through Sunday, they are upping the cashback ante to 35%.

To claim your cashback reward, contact live chat next time you bust a deposit and they will be more than happy to get your request in. All cashback requests take up to 48 hours to be credited. The minimum deposit to qualify for the cashback is $10. All cashback rewards hold a 10x wagering requirement. There is no max cashout. You account must have zero balance before submitting your cashback claim.

Plus, All New Players get Free Spins on Frog Fortunes at Sloto’Cash! Simply use code: FROGGY25 on a no deposit required bonus. Players can also use code: FROGFORTUNES with a minimum deposit of $25 and receive a 300% up to $3000 + 100 spins on Frog Fortunes bonus!