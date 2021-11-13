Reap the Rewards of Bovada’s Bitcoin Exclusive Membership

Hit the Big Time when you become a Bitcoin Exclusive Member when you play Bovada. Did you know there are tons of benefits to using Bitcoin?

It definitely pays to upgrade to premium Bitcoin Membership status. This is a brand-new option for players to embrace the benefits to the fullest when it comes to depositing and cashing out with Bitcoin.

Want to know what some of the benefits and advantages are of becoming a member? These include Lightning Fast Deposits, Exclusive Bonuses, Unlimited Free Withdrawals with a minimum of $10 and Extra Reward Points, just to name a few.

Why is Bovada offering this exclusive membership? This is one of the easiest questions to answer! Bitcoin remains one of the most reliable payment options for online gaming. Bovada thought it was the perfect idea to allow its players to receive more for their money and get more for the action by offering great reward, and we couldn’t agree more!

Start playing Bovada today and start reaping the rewards of the Bitcoin Exclusive Membership! Bovada offers a new player welcome bonus just for players who want to deposit with Bitcoin.

First-time Bitcoin deposits will receive 150% match up to $1,500. This bonus can be redeemed up to three times.