Receive 10% on Your Next Super Spin Adventure at Mr Green

Choose your Super Spin Adventure and you could be embark on your next huge win in Mr Green’s Super Spin Adventure promotion.

Mr Green is taking you back, way back to the Egyptian escapade, you know the thrilling fishing adventure days the roaring 20s.

To participate in this exciting promotion just simply choose your slot, make a deposit between $10 and $200 and receive 10% of your deposit in Super Spins. Claim a maximum of 20 Super Spins; and receive credited two spins for every $20 deposited.

Super Spins will be available on the following slots only; Legacy of Dead, Book of Dead, Big Bass Bonanza and Lucky Mr Green. Super Spins are valued at $1.00 and all Super Spins must be claimed within 7 days. All winnings are subject to 35x in the casino before winnings become cashable.

Get started on your Super Spin adventure at Mr Green. New players receive a welcome offer of $1,200 in deposit bonuses. Claim offer on the first five deposits plus 200 in free spins.

The 1st deposit is matched 100% up to $100. Once you $20 in the casino you will unlock the first 100 set of free spins.