Red Dog Casino Treats With Superpower Bonuses on Deposits

Release Your Superpower with Red Dog Casinos Treats! They are Available Anytime: 120%, 135%, and 160% on your deposits of $30, $75, and $150

Show off your superpowers with Red Dog Casinos 24/7 Super Dog bonus. Red Dog is challenging all of its players to unveil their powers with a 120%, 135% and a 160% bonus on all deposits of $30, $75 and $150 respectively. When the Dog is in a giving mood, he really likes to give! He will credit all NeoSurf and BTC deposits with an extra 25% on top of the original offer.

Claim this 24/7 bonus now by visiting Red Dog Casino, if you haven’t played Red Dog before your missing out! Sign up today and receive a very generous and welcoming offer with your first deposit. New players who deposit with NeoSurf and BTC will receive a 240% match up to $2,450. This offer can be claimed up to 5 times making it worth $12,250.

Now back to how to claim the above-mentioned bonuses. Just visit the cashier, once signed into your account, find the ‘offer’ you want to claim, or enter in the bonus code SUPERDOG before making a deposit, then choose which deposit method you want to use. The bonus will be credited instantly as soon as the deposit completes.