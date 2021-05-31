Red Stag Casinos VIP Club is Where The Winning Starts!

Not only does Red Stag treat you like royalty, but they also pay you to play. The VIP Club is a program that gives a lot back, more than you deposit. Red Stag’s motto is all things cocktails! They have themed the VIP Club around their popular drinks including Chaser

Bonuses on all deposits, every day, The Weekly Monday Mojito bonus, Wednesday Martini Cashback rewards and more.

Beer Club-everyone becomes a Beer Club member when they make their first real money purchase.

Tequila Club- obtain this VIP level when you earn at least 17,500 rewards from playing your favorite games.

Rum Club- is earned when you spin the reels of your favorite slots and other games and earn 95,000 in rewards points.

Vodka Club- when you earn at least 275,000 rewards points you will be welcomed to the Vodka Club.

Whiskey Club- 625,000 rewards points seems like a lot to become the latest member to join this tier, but it’s not especially when you play your favorite games daily.

Champagne Club- this is the highest VIP level there is.

Players who earn 1,750,000 in points will receive endless rewards and bonuses such as Martini Cashback worth 25%, Sex on the Beach 100% Saturday bonuses, Chaser bonuses worth 50% and more.