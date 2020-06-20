Red Stag Celebrating Father’s Day with Free Spins and Hot Reload Bonuses

Red Stag is celebrating Father’s Day with Free Spins to Catch the ‘Cash Cow’ and Some Hot Reload Bonuses for Everyone to Claim!

This weekend enjoy 25 free spins on Cash Cow daily through Sunday June 21st. Lasso in some additional cash with a 120% reload bonus on your deposits this weekend.

25 Free Spins on Cash Cow- SPINS4DAD

120% Reload- FORTHEBEST

Minimum deposit to qualify for the reload is $25 with Credit Cards and Crypto Currencies and $10 for all other payment options Red Stag accepts. To receive the free spins, you must be a Beer Club Level to qualify. The free spins can be claimed up to three times. Red Stag’s general bonus terms and conditions apply to both bonus offers.

Celebrate the special day with a super bonus deal all weekend long! After all, it was our Dads and Grandads that taught up how to swig our first shot of whiskey and bait our fishing pole, right? Never played Red Stag? This is the perfect time to join. Besides the great Father’s Day bonuses, you can claim the $2,500 free welcome bonus offer too!