Red Stag Game of the Week Bonus – Double Comps, Free Spins + 95% Bonus

Monkey around at Red Stag this week with double the comps, free spins and 95% bonus on the hot game of the week

Monkey around at Red Stag Casino this week with double the comp points, free spins and a generous 95% bonus with the hot game of the week. Each week Red Stag picks their hottest game, and this week it’s Cool Bananas. Red Stag isn’t one to promote ‘monkey business’ when it comes to online gaming, but they are making a big exception this week!

From May 4th through the 10th, collect double the comp points when you spin the reels of Cool Bananas, and claim 50 free spins once a day and a 95% deposit reload bonus offer with coupon code HOTCOOL. Cool Bananas has always been a fan favorite. 5 Monkey Wilds will land a 5,000x jackpot in your balance. Free spins are offered and tons of guaranteed payline wins.

Minimum deposit to qualify for the deposit reload and free spins offer is $25 for all Credit Cards and Crypto Currencies and $10 for all other deposit methods. Each bonus can be claimed just once per day. Red Stag Casino bonus rules apply. There is no max amount that you can earn with the double the comp points. Every dollar spent on Cool Bananas will earn you 2 for the price of 1 of the normal conversion rate.