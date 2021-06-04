Red Stag GOTM Free Spins on Magic Monkey II

Enjoy some free spins on Magic Monkey II slot, a hot bonus and double comp points all month long when you play Red Stag Casino

It’s a new month which means Red Stag has released this month’s hot game of the month bonuses and rewards. This month enjoy up to 77 free spins on the Hot Game of the Month, Magic Monkey II, up to 90% deposit match bonuses and double comps all month long.

Red Stag picked Monkey Magic II as their Hot Game of the Month for its magical features including banana scatter rewards up to 100x, free spins and the payouts. Every time you spin the reels of Magic Monkey II you will not earn your regular comp points, but double, all month long!

The minimum deposit to qualify for the match bonus is $25 when using Credit Cards and Cryptocurrencies, and $10 for all other payment options Red Stag offers. The free spin winnings are subject to 40x wagering and a $160 max cashout.

