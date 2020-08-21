Redeem Cash Rewardds, Loyalty Points & More at Platinum Play Casino

Receive the Red Carpet Treatment When You Play Platinum Play and Join the Fortune Lounge Loyalty Program

Receive red carpet treatment when you play Platinum Play Casino and join the Fortune Lounge Loyalty Program. The second you sign up and play you become the newest member of the prestige loyalty program and opt in to reap the exclusive rewards and endless benefits. The program is free to join with tons of benefits waiting to be earned with every cash wager made.

The program boasts several loyalty levels with each one offering its own set of unique rewards along with tailored made bonus offers and fast point-earning potential with every spin, wager and level. Let’s recap some of the benefits of being a Fortune Lounge Loyalty

Program member benefits:

• Cash wagers made at Platinum Play or other Fortune Lounge casinos earn you Loyalty Points.

• Redeem Loyalty Points in predetermined increments.

• Receive FREE Bonus Credits every time you redeem your points.

• Earn more points and unlock bigger rewards climbing up the loyalty ladder.

Lastly, but certainly not least is the exceptional dedicated support team that is always available to assist. Start earning your rewards today! Join Platinum Play Casino and earn 2500 free loyalty points just for joining, and a 100% match up to $800 with the first three deposits made.