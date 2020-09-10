Reinforce Your Bankroll with Slots Empire’s 24/7 Bonus

Reinforce your bankroll when you play Slots Empire and claim their 24/7 bonus. Get 100% for $30, 120% for $75 or 150% for $150 when you use bonus code REINFORCE.

Battle the slot gods when you muster your way through the hundreds of available games to hit a jackpot, or two the entire month of September. Slots Empire supports several banking options to fund your account and instantly claim the bonus. You can use Neosurf, BTC, Instant Gift Card and Credit Cards. The minimum deposit is $10, $20, $25 and $30 respectively.

The maximum allowed bet for the 24/7 bonus is $10. Wagering requirements is 35x the bonus plus deposit. Slots Empire is allowing all slot play including regular and real series video slots, board games and scratch cards with the bonus code. There is no max cashout you take home what you win, after wagering.

There’s no need to call in the reinforcements with the 24/7 bonus! Visit Slots Empire today and get started with your own victory. All new players receive up to $12,000 in welcome bonuses; 220% first time depositing match up to $2,200 or $2,400 if using BTC or Neosurf.