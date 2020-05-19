Release Your Superpowers with Red Dog Casinos 24/7 Treats

Grab a 24/7 Superpower Bonus at Red Dog Casino – Get a 160% Bonus on Deposits with Coupon Code: SUPERDOG

Red Dog Casino is letting their players release their superpowers with his special 24/7 bonus treats. Available, anytime, anywhere, receive up to 160% on your deposits with bonus code SUPERDOG. Depending on how much you are willing to deposit will determine the amount of your 24/7 bonus.

Deposit the max amount of $150 and Red Dog will personally credit your account with an extra 160%. Deposit as little as $30 and receive 120%, $75 for 135%. If you didn’t think it could get better, it does! Make your qualifying deposit with either BTC or Neosurf and receive an additional 25% on top of the already generous bonus.

Red Dog Casino accepts $10 minimum deposits for all Neosurf transactions, $20 for BTC, $25 for Instant Gift Cards and $30 for all Credit Card deposits. There is no limit on how many times you can claim the bonus code SUPERDOG. The maximum allowed bet for the bonus is $10 per spin. There is no max cashout with the offer, so cash out as much as you like after you meet the 35x wagering requirement playthrough. Allowed games include Board Games, Scratch Cards, Video Slots, Keno and regular Slots.