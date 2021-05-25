Reload with a Healthy Balance Exclusively at Miami Club Casino

Claim a special reload bonus every day of the week when you play Miami Club

Don’t forget to start your day with a healthy balance when you play Miami Club Casino. Each and every day, Miami Club offers a daily reload to your account with the first deposit of the day. Depending on what day of the week it is you can claim up to an extra 110%.

The daily promotion lineup is as follows:

Club Sunday- 110%

Club Monday- 75%

Tuesday Reloader- 70%

Club Wednesday- 90%

Thursday Reloader- 75%

Super Friday Match- 100%

Club Saturday- 85%

The minimum deposit to qualify for the bonuses is $25. Each bonus claimed is subject to Miami Club’s wagering requirements and general terms and conditions. To claim the bonus just open the cashier, choose your deposit method, click on the promotional button and select the correct bonus. Once the deposit is complete the bonus will appear in your balance instantly.

This bonus is for depositing players only. New players are eligible to take advantage of Miami Club’s new player welcome bonus worth $800. The first eight deposits will be matched 100% up to $100. One of the best things about the welcome bonus is there are no restrictions except for the wagering requirements.