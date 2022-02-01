Royal Panda and Playson $10K Cashdays Tournament is Underway

By
Tanya L.
-
0
8
Royal Panda and Playson $10K Cashdays Tournament is Underway

Take part in Royal Panda’s $70K Playson CashDays Tournament and fight for your place on the leaderboard for the top prize up to €10k!

Royal Panda Casino is hosting a special event. From February 1-9, the 70K Playson Cashdays Tournament takes place. In addition to the 350 cash prizes, there will be a $10,000 first place prize.

You can earn leaderboard points by participating in the tournament and playing any of the eligible slots to be eligible for a prize. Earn points by playing at least $0.50 per spin and winning on each spin. 1 Dollar in wins equals 10 points.

For example, if you win $10 you earn 100 points.

Eligible games:
Book of Gold: Double Chance or MultiChance
Buffalo Power Megaways, Christmas or Hold and Win
Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win
Eagle Power: Hold and Win
Legend of Cleopatra Megaways
Solar Queen and Solar Queen Megaways
Wolf Power: Hold and Win

Cash Days Prizes

  • 1st prize: €10,000

  • 2nd prize: €5,000

  • 3rd prize: €3000

  • 4th to 10th prize: €1,000

  • 11th to 25th prize: €500

  • 26th to 50th prize: €400

  • 51st to 100th prize: €200

  • 101st to 200th prize: €100

  • 201st to 350th: €50

Get to spinning today! Head on over to Royal Panda to start earning your ranking before February 9th!

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. Tanya handles all the latest casino bonus news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here