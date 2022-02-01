Royal Panda and Playson $10K Cashdays Tournament is Underway

Take part in Royal Panda’s $70K Playson CashDays Tournament and fight for your place on the leaderboard for the top prize up to €10k!
Royal Panda Casino is hosting a special event. From February 1-9, the 70K Playson Cashdays Tournament takes place. In addition to the 350 cash prizes, there will be a $10,000 first place prize.
You can earn leaderboard points by participating in the tournament and playing any of the eligible slots to be eligible for a prize. Earn points by playing at least $0.50 per spin and winning on each spin. 1 Dollar in wins equals 10 points.
For example, if you win $10 you earn 100 points.
Eligible games:
Book of Gold: Double Chance or MultiChance
Buffalo Power Megaways, Christmas or Hold and Win
Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win
Eagle Power: Hold and Win
Legend of Cleopatra Megaways
Solar Queen and Solar Queen Megaways
Wolf Power: Hold and Win
Cash Days Prizes
-
1st prize: €10,000
-
2nd prize: €5,000
-
3rd prize: €3000
-
4th to 10th prize: €1,000
-
11th to 25th prize: €500
-
26th to 50th prize: €400
-
51st to 100th prize: €200
-
101st to 200th prize: €100
-
201st to 350th: €50
Get to spinning today! Head on over to Royal Panda to start earning your ranking before February 9th!