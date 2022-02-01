Royal Panda and Playson $10K Cashdays Tournament is Underway

Take part in Royal Panda’s $70K Playson CashDays Tournament and fight for your place on the leaderboard for the top prize up to €10k!

Royal Panda Casino is hosting a special event. From February 1-9, the 70K Playson Cashdays Tournament takes place. In addition to the 350 cash prizes, there will be a $10,000 first place prize.

You can earn leaderboard points by participating in the tournament and playing any of the eligible slots to be eligible for a prize. Earn points by playing at least $0.50 per spin and winning on each spin. 1 Dollar in wins equals 10 points.

For example, if you win $10 you earn 100 points.

Eligible games:

Book of Gold: Double Chance or MultiChance

Buffalo Power Megaways, Christmas or Hold and Win

Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win

Eagle Power: Hold and Win

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways

Solar Queen and Solar Queen Megaways

Wolf Power: Hold and Win

Cash Days Prizes

1st prize: €10,000

2nd prize: €5,000

3rd prize: €3000

4th to 10th prize: €1,000

11th to 25th prize: €500

26th to 50th prize: €400

51st to 100th prize: €200

101st to 200th prize: €100

201st to 350th: €50

Get to spinning today! Head on over to Royal Panda to start earning your ranking before February 9th!