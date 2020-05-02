Royal Panda Casino May Blossoms Promo Awards Free Spins

Unpack Royal Panda’s Sweetest Rewards in May and Enjoy Awesome May Blossoms Promotion from 4-31 May.

April Showers brings May Flowers to Royal Panda Casino! Royal Panda’s May Blossoms promotion is about to get started with the chance to bank some free spins on their featured slot.

From May 4th trough the 5th, explore outer space with five funky monsters and enjoy 30 free spins on Royal Pandas Space Wars slot. How to claim your spins is simple! Play $25 or more on Space Wars before 23:59 CEST and the 30 free spins will be instantly credited.

Max spins that can be won during the 2-day promotion is 60, 30 spins per day. Wagering requirements attached to all free spin winnings is 35x. Royal Panda’s Terms and Conditions apply. Free spins must be claimed within 7 days or they are void. All free spins will play at minimum bet of the slot.

Now’s the time to join Royal Panda Casino if you haven’t already! New players are in for a big treat with a 100% welcome match bonus on the first deposit. Just like the May Blossoms promotion, there are special promotions going on all the time. This is a new month so we guarantee there will be another great promotional offer as soon as this one is finished.