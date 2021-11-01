Royal Panda is Hosting a $60k Playson CashDays Tournament This Week

What’s going on over at Royal Panda this week? Playson’s $60K CashDays Tournament is what is happening!

November 1st through the 8th join the tournament competition and spin your way to the top and you could walk away with the $10,000 1st place prize.

Play any of the selected slots with a minimum bet of at least $0.50 at Royal Panda. Collect as many points as you can to get your name on the leaderboard. For every $1 you win you collect 10 points.

There’s 350 prizes in total, so plenty of chances to share the smashing $60k cash prize pool.

Qualifying Slots

9 Happy Pharaohs

Book of Gold 2: Double Hit™

Book of Gold: Multichance

Buffalo Power Megaways™

Buffalo Power: Hold and Win

Spirit of Egypt: Hold and Win

Eagle Power: Hold and Win

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways

The Fruit Megaways

Prizes

1st prize: €10,000

2nd prize: €5,000

3rd prize: €3,000

4th prize: €1,500

5th prize: €1,000

6th prize: €900

7th prize: €800

8th prize: €700

9th prize: €600

10th prize: €500

11th to 25th prize: €400

26th to 50th prize: €200

51st to 100th prize: €150

101st to 200th prize: €100

201st to 350th prize: €50