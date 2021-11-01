Royal Panda is Hosting a $60k Playson CashDays Tournament This Week

What’s going on over at Royal Panda this week? Playson’s $60K CashDays Tournament is what is happening!
November 1st through the 8th join the tournament competition and spin your way to the top and you could walk away with the $10,000 1st place prize.
Play any of the selected slots with a minimum bet of at least $0.50 at Royal Panda. Collect as many points as you can to get your name on the leaderboard. For every $1 you win you collect 10 points.
There’s 350 prizes in total, so plenty of chances to share the smashing $60k cash prize pool.
Qualifying Slots
9 Happy Pharaohs
Book of Gold 2: Double Hit™
Book of Gold: Multichance
Buffalo Power Megaways™
Buffalo Power: Hold and Win
Spirit of Egypt: Hold and Win
Eagle Power: Hold and Win
Legend of Cleopatra Megaways
The Fruit Megaways
Prizes
1st prize: €10,000
2nd prize: €5,000
3rd prize: €3,000
4th prize: €1,500
5th prize: €1,000
6th prize: €900
7th prize: €800
8th prize: €700
9th prize: €600
10th prize: €500
11th to 25th prize: €400
26th to 50th prize: €200
51st to 100th prize: €150
101st to 200th prize: €100
201st to 350th prize: €50