Royal Panda is Hosting its Own Black Weekend Event

Royal Panda is hosting its own special version of Black Friday, and its better than fighting the crowd shopping, it’s called Black Weekend Rewards.

From now through November 29th wager on any of the qualified games and reap Black Weekend Rewards with cash rewards and cash free spins.

How the promotion rewards work is this; on day 1 wager $25 or more on casino and live games and receive 2 or 5 respectively cash spins on Book of Destiny. Day 2, receive $2 or 5 reward games on Crazy Time Live an Evolution Gaming favorite, Day 3, 3 or 5 cash spins on Big Bad Wolf Megaways. Day 4, $3 or $5 reward games on Royal Panda’s Live Roulette.

The 2 or 5 csh spins are valuded at $0.10 and $0.50 while the 3 cash spins are valued at $0.20. All cash rewards and free spin winnings have no wagering requirement. All reward games must be claimed within 3 days, or they expire. All bonuses are subject to Royal Panda’s general terms and conditions.

Make this Black Weekend one to remember play Royal Panda today to start reaping your cash and free spin rewards!