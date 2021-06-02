Royal Panda is Teaming Up With Playson to Offer $60k in Tournament Prizes

June is an exciting month over at Royal Panda. Partnering up with Playson, Royal Panda is hosting a CashDays June Tournament with a total of $60k being given away from now through June 8th.
If you’ve ever fancied winning a top prize worth $10,000 this tournament competition is for you! There are 350 cash prizes total, so plenty to go around all you need to do is compete for your share.
Play any of the eligible Playson slots and accumulate as many points as you can at Royal Panda. Make it to the top 350th on the leaderboard and you guarantee yourself a win. There’s no minimum bet, just spin the reels of your favorite Playson slot and your in!
• Book of Gold: Classic
• Book of Gold: Multichance
• Buffalo Power: Hold and Win
• Diamond Wins: Hold and Win
• Divine Dragon: Hold and Win
• Legend of Cleopatra Megaways™
• Solar Queen
• Solar Temple
• Wolf Power: Hold and Win
Prizes
1st prize: €10,000
2nd prize: €5,000
3rd prize: €3,000
4th prize: €1,500
5th prize: €1,000
6th prize: €900
7th prize: €800
8th prize: €700
9th prize: €600
10th prize: €500
11th to 25th prize: €400
26th to 50th prize: €200
51st to 100th prize: €150
101st to 200th prize: €100
201st to 350th prize: €50