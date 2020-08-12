Royal Panda Treats You Like Royalty Every Wednesday – 50% up to $300

Join Royal Panda Mid-Week for Your Royal Wednesday Bonus – that’s 50% up to $300 – to Enjoy on a Fantastic Array of the Best Casino Games

When it comes to rolling out the red carpet and treating players like royalty, Royal Panda does just that! Get the royalty treatment that you deserve every week with Royal Panda’s Weekly Royal Wednesday Bonus. Every Wednesday, Mr Panda is giving you a well-deserved boost of 50% up to $300. Simply opt-in, make a deposit and increase your bonus balance instantly. The best part about the Royal Bonus is you only need to make a minimum deposit of $10 to receive.

Want to turn the 50% into a 100%? Claim the Royal Bonus then join the Royal Panda Facebook page every week and post your username in the comments. Mr Panda will choose one random winner to double their royalty rewards.

The Royal Wednesday Bonus cannot be claimed with the first deposit made. No worries though, Royal Panda will match the first deposit with a 100% match up to $100. When you claim the new player bonus and start to play the hundreds of games, you always start playing with your real money balance first, and if you don’t meet the wagering requirements your bonus balance is not touched meaning you can redeposit the same amount and try once again with the same match that you claimed with the first deposit, it’s a win, win for all!