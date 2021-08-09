Royal Panda’s Live Casino Action, Exclusive Studio Launch Celebration

Make sure to play Royal Panda this month for a New Exclusive Studio Launch Celebration Promotion

All month long unlock reward games and enjoy the thrill of live casino action when you play Royal Panda Casino. Dive into a month-long celebration when you join the New Exclusive Studio Launch Celebration promotion and claim up to $30 in rewards games every single day.

To unlock your daily rewards just play the selected Blackjack and exclusive Live Roulette tables. There will be in-game missions that you need to complete to unlock up to $30 in rewards. $15 can be earned playing Blackjack and the same for playing Roulette.

Roulette Reward Games

Place a minimum bet of $1 and win on 7, 14 or 21. Blackjack Reward Games

Place a minimum bet of $3 on any of the following tables; Blackjack, Exclusive Speed Blackjack 1, Exclusive Blackjack 1, Exclusive Speed Blackjack 2, Exclusive Blackjack 2,

Exclusive Blackjack 3

Win on side bets 21+3 or

Perfect Pairs to unlock your 3 a day $5 game voucher.

The best part about this promotion is that there is more live casino action at no extra cost. Reward game funds cannot be combined with real money funds.