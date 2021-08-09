Royal Panda’s Live Casino Action, Exclusive Studio Launch Celebration

Make sure to play Royal Panda this month for a New Exclusive Studio Launch Celebration Promotion
All month long unlock reward games and enjoy the thrill of live casino action when you play Royal Panda Casino. Dive into a month-long celebration when you join the New Exclusive Studio Launch Celebration promotion and claim up to $30 in rewards games every single day.
To unlock your daily rewards just play the selected Blackjack and exclusive Live Roulette tables. There will be in-game missions that you need to complete to unlock up to $30 in rewards. $15 can be earned playing Blackjack and the same for playing Roulette.
- Roulette Reward Games
Place a minimum bet of $1 and win on 7, 14 or 21.
- Blackjack Reward Games
Place a minimum bet of $3 on any of the following tables; Blackjack, Exclusive Speed
- Blackjack 1, Exclusive Blackjack 1, Exclusive Speed Blackjack 2, Exclusive Blackjack 2,
- Exclusive Blackjack 3
Win on side bets 21+3 or
Perfect Pairs to unlock your 3 a day $5 game voucher.
The best part about this promotion is that there is more live casino action at no extra cost. Reward game funds cannot be combined with real money funds.