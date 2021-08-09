Royal Panda’s Live Casino Action, Exclusive Studio Launch Celebration

Make sure to play Royal Panda this month for a New Exclusive Studio Launch Celebration Promotion

All month long unlock reward games and enjoy the thrill of live casino action when you play Royal Panda Casino. Dive into a month-long celebration when you join the New Exclusive Studio Launch Celebration promotion and claim up to $30 in rewards games every single day.

To unlock your daily rewards just play the selected Blackjack and exclusive Live Roulette tables. There will be in-game missions that you need to complete to unlock up to $30 in rewards. $15 can be earned playing Blackjack and the same for playing Roulette.

  • Roulette Reward Games
    Place a minimum bet of $1 and win on 7, 14 or 21.
  • Blackjack Reward Games
    Place a minimum bet of $3 on any of the following tables; Blackjack, Exclusive Speed
  • Blackjack 1, Exclusive Blackjack 1, Exclusive Speed Blackjack 2, Exclusive Blackjack 2,
  • Exclusive Blackjack 3
    Win on side bets 21+3 or
    Perfect Pairs to unlock your 3 a day $5 game voucher.

The best part about this promotion is that there is more live casino action at no extra cost. Reward game funds cannot be combined with real money funds.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

