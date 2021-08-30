Say Goodbye to Summer with a Chance to Win a Share of $10,000

Say goodbye to summer playing Skywind’s and Next Casinos $10,000 End of Summer Blowout.

This summer has been a hot one we can all agree! It’s time to say goodbye to the hot temps and hello fall. What better way to do this than to play some high quality slots and be rewarded while doing it with a chance to win a share of the $10,000 that’s up for grabs.

To qualify just play any of Skywind’s top qualifying games; Big Buffalo Megaways, Joker’s Luck, Buffalo Lightning, El Paso Gold and Super Lion and score the single highest win in relation to your bet to earn points. This means that if you wager $1.00 and win $5.00 then you score a total of 5 points. The minimum bet to qualify per spin is 0.10. Only real money wagers count.

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $1,500

3rd place- $1,000

4th place- $750

5th place- $500

6th-10th place- $250

11th-20th place- $100

21st-50th place- $50.

All cash prizes will be credited to winning accounts on September 3rd. Since all prizes are paid out in cash there is no wagering required.

Join NextCasino and receive a welcome bonus of 100% bonus up to £/€/$200 + 100 spins!