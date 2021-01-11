Shake Off Your Monday Blues with a 50% Reload at Bitstarz

Shake off the Monday blues with some Da Ji Da Li slot action and a bank busting reload bonus worth 50%.

Your golden dragon awaits when you spin the 5 reels, 10 paylines of Da Ji Da Li. The road to success is with every spin as you are tempted four progressive jackpots, wilds, scatters, free spins and more.

Claim your 50% Monday Reload up to 0.25BTC with the first deposit of the day. You can use the extra bonus to play Da Ji Da Li or any of BitStarz’ other great slots. The bonus and deposit doesn’t have a max cashout, but is subject to 40x wagering.

Kickstart your week with 50% extra play BitStarz today! Claim 20 free spins just for signing up if this is your first time playing the casino. BitStarz welcomes new players with four different welcome bonuses.