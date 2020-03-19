Sign Up for Tailor Made Promotions at Slots Million Casino

Love extra spins? You’re in luck – Slots Million Will Give You Some Monthly, Including Random Extra Spins on New Games. Subscribe to Slots Million Newsletter for Tailor Made Promotions

If you love getting extra spins on your favorite slots for the heck of it and random bonuses dropping in your casino account, then subscribe to Slots Million’s newsletter for tailor made promotions. Every month Slots Million is giving away tons of extras with random surprise free spin drops, deposit reload offers and more. The tailor made promotions are guaranteed to make all players happy. You don’t have to be a slot lover to enjoy the free spins, there’s a lot of different goodies for everyone to enjoy.

The extra bonuses are always when you least expect it with some requiring you to fulfill extra steps before redeeming. For example, “20 Extra Spins bonus offered after €100 wagered on X game”.

Make sure to subscribe to the newsletter and keep an eye on your inbox. The newsletter comes out on a regular monthly basis and is never late! Subscribing is really worth the extra clicks it takes to make sure your signed up. To get you started before you even sign up for the exclusive newsletter, claim a 100% Welcome Package plus 100 free spins when you join Slots Million today.