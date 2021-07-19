Slotastic, Get Started with an Extra Boost, Bonuses and Free Spins

Have you played Slotastic lately? If you haven’t you have been missing out on a lot of giveaways and extra promotions.

Lets start with daily free spins. Play the best collection of slots with up to 50 free spins every day when you make a minimum deposit of just $10. Each month the spins are valid on a featured slot so make sure you visit the casino often.

Next up is a 77% deposit match plus 77 free spins when you make a minimum deposit of $25.

Claim an extra 100% plus 33 free spins when you take advantage of this weekly bonus. Make a $25 or more deposit Monday through Thursday and the extra 100% will be yours.

Spin and play on the go with an extra 100%. Slotastic’s 100% Mobile Boost is perfect to enjoy more than 80 mobile slots.

Try your chances winning one of the progressive slot jackpots with an extra 75% Jackpot Bonus. This bonus is available to claim once a month when you deposit at least $25.

Lastly, but not least is a 100% Monthly Top-Up. Twice a month top-up your balance with an extra 100% boost and enjoy more than 300 funtastic online slots.