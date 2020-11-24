Slotland, WinADay and Cryptoslots Celebrate a Blazing Wild Thanksgiving with Bonuses

November 25, 2020 (Press Release) Slotland Entertainment has just unveiled a Thanksgiving version of one of its most popular games. Like the original Blazing Wilds, the new Blazing Wild Thanksgiving has a free spins bonus round and one payline where all wins are always doubled. The new Blazing Wilds Thanksgiving is available at Slotland, as well as sister sites WinADay Casino and Cryptoslots.

Until Monday, all three casinos are offering bonuses to try this special new game.

“Players got such a kick out of the Alice in Halloweenland game we came up with last month,” said casino manager Michael Hilary. “We kind of HAD to come up with a special game for Thanksgiving as well!”

In Blazing Wild Thanksgiving, the demonic symbols on the original game have been replaced with Pumpkins and Turkeys and the devil is wearing his chef’s hat. Three Scatters trigger 13 free spins. During the free spins bonus game, the Wild symbol – a flaming Turkey — appears more often. For each Bonus symbol that appears during the Free Spins, one more free spin is awarded. All winnings on the middle, horizontal pay line are doubled.

Blazing Wild Thanksgiving can be played on desktop and laptop computers, and on tablets and smartphones. The CryptoSlots version, as with all CryptoSlots games, is Provably Fair.

THANKSGIVING BONUSES

Available until November 30th only

SLOTLAND

166% Deposit Bonus

Deposits of $5 – $400

Bonus code: BLAZINGWILD

Valid for Blazing Wild Thanksgiving only. May be claimed twice. Wagering requirement: 35X.

Available November 25-30, 2020.

Players can also win $10 playing the mini-slot in this month’s newsletter.

WINADAY

122% Deposit Bonus

Deposits of $10 – $500.

Valid for Blazing Wild Thanksgiving only. Wagering requirement: 32X.

Available November 24-30, 2020

An $11 Freebie ($20 for VIPs) is also available to play any other slots and Keno. (Bonus code: THANKS).

CRYPTOSLOTS

88% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: BLAZINGWILD

Min. deposit: $50

Valid for Blazing Wild: Thanksgiving only. May be claimed 2x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.

Available November 24-30, 2020.

An 56% deposit bonus valid for all games is also available (bonus code: THANKSGIVING).

To qualify for bonuses, all deposits must be made using cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Litecoins or Monero). Players that don’t have a cryptocurrency wallet can make crypto deposits via credit card using Cardit or Coinify.

A pioneer in the online casino world, Slotland has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 20 years. It launched WinADay with its own innovative games in 2008 and created CryptoSlots, a cryptocurrency-only online casino, in 2018. All three offer unique slots and video poker games and known around the world for their exceptional customer service.