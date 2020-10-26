Slotland, WinADay and Cryptoslots Offering Halloween Bonuses

October 27, 2020 (Press Release) – Slotland has created a special Halloween edition of one of its most popular games. Alice in Halloweenland will be available at Slotland, as well as sister sites WinADay Casino and Cryptoslots.

Until November 1st, all three casinos are offering Halloween bonuses to try this special new game.

Alice in Wonderland is one of the casinos’ most popular games. In this special Halloween version, The Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat spin on reels set against a Pumpkin Patch backdrop.

“I think players will love getting into the spooky spirit,” says casino manager Michael Hilary. “We’re now looking at which games could be potentially altered for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Watch this space!”

In Alice in Halloweenland, Alice Scatter symbols trigger up to fifteen Free Spins where Cake symbols multiply the win. Alice can trigger more free spins even during free spins. More free spins means more winnings and more chances to increase the bet multiplier.

The Mad Hatter is truly mad and can change other symbols by throwing his hat onto them, possibly creating new winning combinations. Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, dressed in pumpkin costumes in this special version of the game, are Expanding Wilds.

Players can bet as little as $.02 per line or, if they’re feeling lucky, up to $60 on a spin.

At Slotland and WinADay, Alice in Halloweenland is tied to the casinos’ site-wide progressive jackpots. After a recent $265,000 win, Slotland’s is currently just over $80,000. Right now the WinADay jackpot is just over $115,000.

Alice in Halloweenland can be played on desktop and laptop computers, and on tablets and smartphones. The CryptoSlots version, as with all CryptoSlots games, is Provably Fair.

HALLOWEEN BONUSES

Available October 27 – November 1, 2020

Slotland

155% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: BOONUS

Wagering requirement: 33X

Valid for Alice in Halloweenland only.

Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins or Monero) or Cardit or Coinify (services that allow you to buy crypto with credit card).

Available October 27 – November 1, 2020

Slotland players can also win cash prizes playing a mini-slot game they’ll receive by email.

WinADay

144% Deposit Bonus

Deposits of $5 – $300. Wagering requirement: 27X

Valid for Alice in Halloweenland only.

Available October 27 – November 1, 2020

A $13 Freebie ($24 for VIPs) is also available to play any other slots. (Bonus code: HALLOCASH).

CryptoSlots

Up to $250 Top Up

$250 for deposits over $350

$100 for deposits of $200 – $349

$40 for deposits of $100-199

$10 for deposits of $30 – $99

Valid for Alice in Halloweenland, Bewitched, Blazing Wilds, Dragon’s Lair, Magic Spells.

May be claimed 3x per day. Wagering requirement 35X.

Available October 27 – November 1, 2020

A pioneer in the online casino world, Slotland has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 20 years. It launched WinADay with its own innovative games in 2008 and created CryptoSlots, a cryptocurrency-only online casino, in 2018. All three offer unique slots and video poker games and are known for their exceptional customer service.