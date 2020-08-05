Sloto’ Cash Casino Says Everyone Should AVOID Bonus Distancing in August

In these extraordinary times we are living, we must strive to remain positive in a safe environment while not losing sight of the things we love to do

Everyone across the country, and world rather, are still social distancing. Sloto’ Cash says everyone should AVOID bonus distancing in August, especially after they see the promotional lineup!

There’s always some positive that comes from all the negativity, and that positivity is Sloto’ Cash’s daily, weekly and monthly bonus offers. Every day of the week there are free spins, unlimited cashback and deposit match bonuses that can be claimed.

Dep Bonus Coupon Extras & Roll Over $25+ 100% WEEKLYMATCH +75 Spins (30x) $30+ 88% 888BITCOIN +88 Spins (Bitcoin Demo) $25-49 75% BONUSBATTLE +15 Spins! (30x) $50-99 100% BONUSBATTLE +20 Spins! (30x) $100-149 125% BONUSBATTLE +25 Spins! (30x) $150-199 150% BONUSBATTLE +30 Spins! (30x) $200-299 175% BONUSBATTLE +35 Spins! (30x) $300+ 225% BONUSBATTLE +50 Spins! (30x) $10+ 25% Instant Cashback Via Chat (10x) $25+ 65% 65EASYWIN Low Roll Over (15x) $25+ Freespins FORTUNECOOKIE Added Spins! (10x) $30+ 77% SLOTO77WEEKEND +77 Spins (30x) $25+ 75% SLOTONOLIMITS +25 Spins! (25x) $25+ Up to 350 Spins TRIPLEMAGIC-1 Monthly Pack $25+ 150% + 25 Spins FREEAUGUST-1 1st Bonus (30x) $25+ 200% + 25 Spins FREEAUGUST-2 2nd Bonus (30x) – $100 + 25 Spins FREE100AUGUST Redeem above (40x)

Always remember, when claiming a bonus make sure to fully understand the terms and conditions attached to the said bonus, and make sure to enter in the respective bonus code before making a deposit. Happy Spinning!