Slots Capital Casino Adding 300% to All Deposits in July

July 1, 2020 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino is adding an extra 300% to all deposits made in July. For every dollar deposited, players will get another $3 to play with. And, starting on the Fourth of July, they can get 100 free spins on the popular Popping Pinatas when they deposit.

“There’s nothing finer that relaxing in a hammock playing slots on my phone,” smiled Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “OK, there’s one thing finer: getting three times my deposit as a bonus! That’ll buy me so much play time I may never get out of that hammock!”

Slots Lotty talks about Popping Pinatas and some of her other favorite games in her monthly Lotty’s Adventures casino blog.

JuLY BONUSES

300% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits of $35 – $500

Bonus code: CHERISHJULY

45X rollover; no max. cash-out

Available July 1 – 31, 2020

100 SPINS ON POPPING PINATAS

Deposits of $25-$500

Bonus code: SPARKY100

60X rollover; no max. cash-out

Available July 4-18, 2020

Popping Pinatas features two mariachis who serenade the beautiful Catalina, break pinatas for her and even help her find her precious chihuahua, Pequeño – all in the hope of getting a kiss from the lovely senorita. Three or more Pinatas trigger the Pick ’em Pinatas Bonus Round where players break open pinatas to win coins. Three or more Missing Dog symbols starts the Where’s Pequeño Bonus Round.

Later this month:

300% DEPOSIT BONUS – up to $1500

Deposits of $35 – $500 TRIPLED

Bonus code: ENDJULY

45X rollover

Available July 20-31, 2020 only.

NEW LOWER MINIMUM DEPOSITS FOR SOUTH AFRICAN PLAYERS

Slots Capital Casino, which entertains players all over the world, has become one of the most popular online casinos in South Africa. The casino is pleased to announce that it has negotiated lower minimum deposits with one of the best payment processors for South African players. Players can now deposit as little as R50 using Easy EFT.

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming. New players are welcomed with and extra $100 added to their first deposit.