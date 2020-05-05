Slots Capital Casino Celebrates May Flowers with $1500 Bonuses + 100 Spins

May 5, 2020 (Press Release) – To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Slots Capital Casino is giving players 100 free spins on its popular Mexican slot game, Popping Pinatas, and tripling deposits until the end of the month.
“April showers bring May flowers,” laughed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “And boy oh boy, the bonus garden is in full bloom this month, that’s for sure!”
MAY BONUSES
Available May 5-19, 2020
DEPOSITS TRIPLED!
300% DEPOSIT BONUS
Deposits of $35 – $500
Bonus code: MAYO300
45X rollover; no max. cash-out
100 SPINS ON POPPING PINATAS
Deposits of $25-$500
Bonus code: CINCO100
60X rollover; no max. cash-out
Popping Pinatas, from Rival Gaming, features two mariachis serenading a beautiful dancer hoping to win a kiss. Three or more Pinatas trigger the Pick ’em Pinatas Bonus Round where players break open pinatas to win coins. Three or more Missing Dog symbols starts the Where’s Pequeño Bonus Round.
Later this month:
300% DEPOSIT BONUS – up to $1500
Deposits of $35 – $500 TRIPLED
Bonus code: ENDMAY
45X rollover
Available May 20-31, 2020 only.
Slots Capital Casino has a huge selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming. The casino welcomes new players from around the world by adding $100 to their first deposit.