Slots Capital Casino Celebrates the Luck of the Irish with Free Spins

March 16, 2020 (Press Release) – To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Slots Capital Casino is offering a series of St Patrick’s Casino Bonuses culminating in 70 free spins on the new Shamrock Isle March 17 – 22, 2020. With plenty o’ leprechauns, shamrocks and pots of gold spinning on its reels, the whimsical Shamrock Isle takes players through the beautiful Irish countryside in a quest for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Shamrock Isle has a magical wee bonus game built into it. Players that manage to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow get to play one of two traditional Irish games, Skittles or Road Bowling. Or, they can go right for the gold by grabbing coins from the forest before the leprechaun catches them.

“Wouldn’t you just love to catch one of them cute little leprechaun fellas?!” squealed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “Funny how everyone turns a little Irish every March 17th, isn’t it?!”

ST PATRICK’S BONUSES

Available March 17-22, 2020

150% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits of $35 – $500

Bonus code: SHAMROCK

30X rollover; no max. cash-out

250% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits of $35

Bonus code: RAINBOW

45X rollover; no max. cash-out

70 FREE SPINS on Shamrock Isle

Available to all players that redeem both bonuses above

Coupon code: POTOFGOLD

60X rollover; no max. cash-out

300% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits of $35 – $500 TRIPLED

Bonus code: ENDMARCH

45X rollover

Available March 22-31 only.

Slots Capital Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming in its download, instant play and mobile casino games collections. The casino welcomes new players by adding $100 to their first deposit of $25 or more.