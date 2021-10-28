Slots Capital Casino Halloween Treat of 100 Free Spins on Dark Hearts

October 28, 2021 (Press Release) — This Halloween, Slots Capital Casino is celebrating the launch of its new Witches of Salem slot and is giving active players 50 free spins on the devilish Hot Hands, no deposit required. Other Halloween casino bonuses include 100 free spins on the ominous Dark Hearts slot and $100 to play on the magical Wicked Witches.

The new Witches of Salem is a 243 line, five reel slot featuring a trio of spellbinding sorceresses who use their magic powers to conjure up some big winnings. Three scatters trigger the Wheel of Witchcraft which awards free spins, multipliers and chances to win one of three jackpots.

HALLOWEEN CASINO BONUSES

Available October 30 to November 7, 2021

50 Free Spins on Hot Hand — No Deposit Required

All players that have deposited in previous 30 days are eligible

Bonus code: HOT50FREE

100 Free Spins on Dark Hearts

Min. deposit $25.

Bonus code: DRK100SPINS

$100 to Play on Wicked Witches

Min. deposit $25.

Bonus code: LD300

Hot Hands is a red hot 3-reel slot with fiery versions of classic symbols like Hearts, Spades, Diamonds, and Clubs as well as blazing Bells, combustible Cherries, glowing Gems, sizzling 7’s and Burnadette the she-devil spinning on its reels. Wilds multiply wins up to 4X.

When scatters open the Players Choice Chamber, Dark Hearts players pick one of the two vampires or the young woman they pursue. Vampire Viktor can win 30 free spins with 1X multiplier. Willow can win 15 free spins with 2X multiplier. Those that pick Marcus, the other vampire, play for 10 free spins with 3X multiplier.

The mesmerizing Wicked Witches has a Tombstone scatter that starts 12 free spins with expanding Wilds that triple wins.

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games and welcomes new players with an extra $100 added to their first deposit.