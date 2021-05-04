Slots Capital Casino is Giving Players a $15 Freebie to Try 5 New Games

May 4, 2021 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino has just added five games from Saucify and is giving players a $15 free bonus to try them.

Dead Beats, Irish Wishes, Win Another Day, Yeti Hunt and Sands of Space have fascinating characters and captivating themes, and feature free spins, double high symbols and expanding wilds.

Dead Beats is a fun zombie dance game with an Expanding Wild and two Scatters. Players can win up to 26 free spins where prizes are doubled.

Irish Wishes is a cartoon-styled leprechaun slot where symbols can be double-height to improve odds of a winning combination.

In Win Another Day, globe-trotting spy Max Cash finds himself hot on the trail of an evil villain. This dangerous mission features High Wilds and Free Spins.

Yeti Hunt follows two bumbling reporters in search of the abominable snowman. It has a Free Spins feature that awards up to 15 free spins with 3X multiplier.

Sands of Space is a stunning video slot fusing Ancient Egyptian iconography with advanced technology. It has a Double High Wild and a multi-level bonus game.

5 NEW GAMES — INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available May 4 – May 31, 2021

$15 Free Bonus

All players that have deposited in previous 30 days are eligible

Coupon code: GRAB15FREE

Wagering requirement: 60X. Max. cash-out $180.

300% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits up to $500

Bonus code: GRAB300%

30X rollover; no max. cash-out

CINCO DE MAYO AND MOTHER’S DAY BONUSES

Players that claim two Cinco de Mayo deposit bonuses available May 5th to 20th then get 55 free spins on the Popping Pinatas slot from Rival Gaming. Mother’s Day bonuses available May 9th to 31st include a 250% deposit bonus. Players that claim this bonus can then take 50 free spins on Rival’s Mighty Aphrodite with no further deposit required.

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming and Saucify. New players are welcomed with and extra $100 added to their first deposit.