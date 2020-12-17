Slots Capital Casino, Win up to $180 with Christmas & New Year’s Free Spins

December 18, 2020 (Press Release) – This Christmas and New Year’s, Slots Capital Casino players get extra play time on two popular slots from Rival Gaming: Jack Frost and Lucky Labyrinth. They can win $180 with the 20 or 70 free spins they get when they deposit.

Over the Christmas break (December 20-31) the casino will quadruple all deposits to give players four times as much holiday slots fun.

“Like a lot of folks this year, it’ll be just the three of us this Christmas: me, myself and I!” laughed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “But with all these free spins and this wad of bonus cash — and lots of egg nog & fruit cake – it’s still going to be very merry.”

Slotty has listed her Top 10 Christmas Slots in her blog this month which include:

Jack Frost King Winalot Winter Wonders Lucky Labyrinth Misfit Toyland Juicy Jewels Penguin Payday Mystic Wolf Pub Crawlers Ice Picks

CHRISTMAS BONUSES

Available to all players that have made a deposit in the last 30 days

70 SPINS ON JACK FROST

Available December 25 & 26, 2020

Bonus code: XMAS70FREE

20 SPINS ON LUCKY LABYRINTH

December 31, 2020 – January 2, 2021 only

Bonus code: NY20

No min. or max. deposit. Max. cash-out $180 (60X rollover)

400% MATCH BONUS

Deposits of $35-$500

Available December 20-31, 2020 only

Bonus code: MERRY400

No max. cash-out. 45X rollover.

At the top of Slotty’s list of the best Christmas slots is Jack Frost. As Jack and his brother Harold Heat battle to control the weather, the symbols on the reels change from frosty icons like ice skates and candy canes to sunglasses and tropical drinks. Three or more Harold Heat symbols trigger Free Spins with Flaming Sticky Wilds. Three or more Jack Frost icons trigger a bonus game where players choose Ice Blocks to reveal instant prizes.

Lucky Labyrinth is a magical slot with no dead ends – every spin can lead to massive wins. Owls trigger free spins where Wilds multiply wins 3X.

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming and adds $100 to new players’ first deposit to welcome them aboard.