Slots Capital Casino’s “Love Me Do” Valentine’s Bonuses

February 12, 2021 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino is spreading some love this Valentine’s with bonuses that include 70 free spins on the Mighty Aphrodite slot from Rival Gaming. Players that cash in on two deposit bonuses then get 70 free spins, no further deposit required.

The Goddess of Love comes to life in Mighty Aphrodite, a 5-reel tale of passion and prizes. Aphrodite, Cupid, and Pegasus join players in a quest for love and winnings. The beautiful Aphrodite is a Stacked Wild. Three or more Pegasus icons triggers the Free Spin Round. Cupid shoots his arrow to reveal prize Multipliers.

“Men, they come and go,” laughed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “But I’ve always got my slots!”

Slots Lotty talks about Mighty Aphrodite and some of her other favorite games in her monthly Lotty’s Adventures casino blog.

LOVE ME DO VALENTINES BONUSES

Available February 14-21, 2021

1. 150% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits of $35 – $500

Bonus code: LOVE

30X rollover; no max. cash-out

2. 250% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits of $35 – $500

Bonus code: ME

45X rollover; no max. cash-out

Players that claim these first two bonuses can then get:

3. 70 FREE SPINS on MIGHTY APHRODITE

No deposit required – win up to $180

Bonus code: DO

As usual, Slots Capital will triple deposits during the last week of the month (bonus code: ENDFEB).

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming. New players are welcomed with an extra $100 added to their first deposit.