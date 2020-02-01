Slots Capital Players are Feeling the Love with $1500 Valentine’s Bonuses

January 31, 2019 (Press Release) – There’s a whole lotta love at Slots Capital Casino this Valentines with all deposits TRIPLED until February 14th. Then, for the rest of the month, there’s a series of bonuses culminating in 70 free spins on the Mighty Aphrodite slot game.

“Love, love, love… All you need is love,” sighed Slots Capital blogger, Slots Lotty. “Although a little luck helps too!”

On Slots Capital Valentine’s Day page, Slots Lotty shares Valentine’s games, and gift ideas.

LOVE, LOVE LOVE: DEPOSITS TRIPLED UNTIL VALENTINE’S DAY

February 1 – 14, 2020

300% Deposit Bonus – up to $1500

Bonus code: BEMYMATCH

45X rollover; min. deposit $35; max. deposit $500; no max. cash out.

Love Me Do Bonuses

Take advantage of two match bonuses and then get 70 free spins

February 14 – 21, 2020

150% Match Bonus

Bonus code: LOVE

Rollover: 30X

250% Match Bonus

Bonus code: ME

Rollover: 45X

Min. deposit $35, max. deposit $500

70 Free Spins on Mighty Aphrodite

Bonus code: DO

60X roll over

In Rival Gaming’s Mighty Aphrodite slot game, the ancient Greek Goddess of Love is joined by Cupid and Pegasus in a quest for love and winnings. The beautiful Aphrodite is a Stacked Wild and Pegasus icons trigger free spins. When Cupid shoots an arrow, prizes are multiplied.

Slots Capital Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming in its download, instant play and mobile casino games collections.