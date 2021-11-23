Slots Capital Players Enjoy Farmyard Fun This Thanksgiving

November 23, 2021 (Press Release) — Slots Capital Casino is giving players free spins and free bonus cash to give them extra play time over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Thanksgiving casino bonuses, which include free spins on the Windy Farm slot game — no deposit required — are available November 25th to December 15th.

“I’ll be gobbling turkey at feeding time,” laughed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty, “But I’m looking forward to lots of slots time over the holiday weekend too!”

Windy Farm may not have Thanksgiving turkeys, but there are lots of Pigs, Goats, Bulls and Chickens in the farmyard. Chickens are Directional Expanding Wilds. If the wind blows and tumbleweeds roll across the screen, the Wild Chicken expands upward. When it’s calm, it expands downward. Either way, more wilds mean more wins.

Scatters can win up to 7 free spins and up to 25 bonus coins.

THANKSGIVING CASINO BONUSES

Available November 25th to December 15th

10 Free Spins on Windy Farm — No Deposit Required

All players that have deposited in previous 30 days are eligible

Bonus code: TG21FREE10

Up to $300 Bonus Cash

Deposit $25 to receive $100 (bonus code: TG2125100)

Deposit $50 to receive $200 (bonus code: TG2150200)

Deposit $100 to receive $300 (bonus code: TG21100300)

Deposit $200 to receive $500 (bonus code: TG21200500)

No max. cash-out!

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games and welcomes new players with an extra $100 added to their first deposit.