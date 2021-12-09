Slots Capital Welcome Bonus, 1000 Free Spins on New Queen of Hearts Slot

December 9, 2021 (Press Release) — Slots Capital Casino is increasing its already generous Welcome Bonus offer for the month of December.

Until the end of this month, new players can get an unprecedented 1000 free spins on the new Fairytale Fortunes – Queen of Hearts from Rival Gaming. They can then get 300 spins on Mystic Wolf with their second deposit.

“A THOUSAND free spins?!” gasped Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty, “I have NEVER seen such a huge welcome bonus offer!”

The lavishly illustrated Fairytale Fortunes – Queen of Hearts is a fairy tale fantasy inspired by Alice in Wonderland. It’s a 6-reel slot with 4096 paylines. A grinning Cheshire Cat is the Wild symbol that expands to fill an entire reel. During regular spins, it doubles any wins it is part of. During free spins, it multiplies wins by up to 5X.

Three or more scatters take players down the rabbit hole for free spins where the expanding Wild multiplies all wins up to 5X. Three or more Knave symbols start the Stolen Tarts Bonus Round where players click on tarts to reveal instant coin prizes.

WELCOME BONUS

Available only until December 31st

1000 Free Spins on Fairytale Fortunes – Queen of Hearts

Available only to new players making their first deposit.

Min. deposit: $25

Bonus code: CRAZYBIG

The 1000 free spins are in addition to Slots Capital’s regular welcome bonuses which include a $7 no deposit bonus and $100 added to the first deposit. New players then get 250%, 300% and 400% added to their second, third and fourth deposits.

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming. As they play, all players earn Comp Points that can be converted to cash. VIP players are pampered with exclusive personalized offers, huge bonuses, and the highest care.