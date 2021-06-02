Slots Lotty Checks Out America’s Top 4 National Parks as Slots Capital Casino

June 3, 2021 (Press Release) — Slots Capital Casino’s intrepid slots blogger, Slots Lotty, will be visiting America’s most famous National Parks this month.

Along her Journey to Yellowstone, Yosemite, Great Smoky Mountains and Grand Canyon, she’ll have bonuses for players that include free spins on some of the casino’s most popular slots.

Each week, players will be offered a 100% and a 200% deposit bonus. Players that claim both bonuses then receive free spins on a featured game with no further deposit required.

“Some of the most beautiful places in the world are right here in America,” said Lotty. “These places have been on my bucket list for years!”

This week Lotty visited Yellowstone National Park and players got free spins on the Mystic Wolf slot game. Next week, she’ll be in Yosemite National Park and will have free spins on the Gold Rush slot. Lotty’s Epic Adventure ends June 27th at Great Smoky Mountain National Park. In the final week, players that take advantage of the deposit bonuses will get free spins on Diamond Rhino.

Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming is famous for its rainbow-colored hot springs, the Old Faithful geyser. Lotty is looking forward to looking forward to the waterfalls, giant sequoia trees, and glaciers in Yosemite, the most famous park in California. Stretching across Tennessee and North Carolina, 12,000,000 people visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park every year – more than any other. But more jaws drop at the edge of the Grand Canyon than anywhere else in the world.

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming and Saucify. New players are welcomed with and extra $100 added to their first deposit.