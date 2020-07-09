Slots Million Will Whet Your Appetite with a Lunch Time Bonus

Spend your lunchbreak with SlotsMillion every weekday from 11am-1pm for some slunchtime extra spins.

Counting down the clock until lunchtime is something, we all do. SlotsMillion’s favorite time of the day is of course lunchtime, and they want to celebrate their slotsmorgasbord of games with giving away 20 extra spins with every deposit of $20 or more. Hope you have an appetite for fun because you are going to need it!

Terms and conditions of the extra lunchtime spins are as follows; There is no upper limit on how much the deposit can be just make sure the minimum of $20 is made. Only 20 free spins can be claimed each day. SlotsMillion reserves the right to change or cancel the daily promotion. The casinos general terms and conditions apply. Details of the spins will be displayed before claiming the free spins. Currency conversions apply to all accounts, deposits and spins.

What are you waiting for? Grab your lunch, log into SlotsMillion on your mobile, tablet or laptop and enjoy your slunchtime spins! If you haven’t played SlotsMillion now is the time to sign up. Join today and receive a 100% match with the first deposit plus 100 free spins.