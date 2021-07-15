SlotsMillion Launches new Player Protection Team Following Most Significant Year to Date

● Company focused on improvement, change and consolidation in 2020-21

● SlotsMillion product redefined and brand revamped

● New cutting-edge user interface in all operating markets with new features

● Creation of Player Protection team and an efficient RG approach

14 July 2021 – MALTA – (Press Release) – Global online casino operator SlotsMillion has further enhanced its industry-leading Responsible Gambling strategy with the launch of a new Player Protection team as it celebrates its most transformative and significant year to date.

During 2020-2021, SlotsMillion has completed a number of substantial projects while also continuing to build its customer base by providing games and fun with a focus on security and responsible gambling.

The award-winning operator split the B2C and B2B entities of the group, carried out a complete rebranding and launched an entirely new user interface in all its operating markets.

SlotsMillion also went live in Sweden, while significantly changing its offering to the UK market through a new welcome offer that has been well received by players. During the year, it continued its ambitious rollout of new content having added more than 1,000 new games.

It has now reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility through the creation of its Player Protection team, which is a joint Anti-Money Laundering and Responsible Gambling function supported by a refined alert system. Through specialist focus, the division will further mitigate the risks connected to excessive spend and criminal spend, and ensure the goals of Responsible Gambling and keeping crime out of gambling remains at the core of our organisation.

Further to this, the team coaches and trains the other operational departments, such as customer service, to make sure that RG is integrated into everyday customer interactions and customer facing teams remain alert to suspicious activity.

“The past year has been enormously ambitious and significant for SlotsMillion,” said Charles Gross, SlotsMillion’s CEO

“We have redefined our product, revamped our brand, and completely rethought the way we operate in an increasingly saturated market.

“It could even be said that it has been one of our most important periods in terms of reshaping our modus operandi, our objectives and paving the way to an entirely new phase marked by innovative projects and the recruitment of new talent to join our team in order to achieve our many goals.”

While it has been a year of change for SlotsMillion, which is licensed in Malta, the UK and Sweden, the group has sought to be led in its transformation by the strengths that have brought it such success since its launch.

At the heart of this is its pioneering RG strategy, and following the launch of the Player Protection team it now looks forward to further RG enhancements in the coming year as well as the introduction of the new SlotsMillion app.

“Responsible Gambling has been at the core of what we do and offer, even before the industry-wide changes that have come into play in the past years,” added Gross. “Despite RG always being at the core of our business, one of the main objectives this past year has been to refine and perfect our approach to Responsible Gambling.

“Even though we carried out a rebranding process, our core values have remained intact: to offer a remarkable online casino experience to players marked by the variety and quality of choice, and a customer-first approach in everything we do.

“We are proud to see that the hard work put into the last year has paved the way for a very promising future for the brand in which our capacity for innovation will continue shining while we keep working toward offering our players the best possible gaming experience.”