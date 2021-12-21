Snag 20 Free Spins on Chilli Heat Megaways at Slots Million

Take a break from Christmas shopping this week and play Slots Millions Slunch Break promo

Take a break from last minute Christmas shopping this week and spend it with Slots Million’s Slunch Break. Get your hands on some extra spins and have a little fun between Monday through Friday 11am-1pm.

Receive 20 free spins on Chilli Heat Megaways up to four times daily with a deposit of $20. To claim this lunch break offer just log into your account, or create a new one if you haven’t played Slots Million yet.

Terms and conditions are as follows; the promotion is valid from 11am through 1pm your local time.

The Slunch Break bonus must be claimed within 24h of being granted.

Requesting a withdrawal will forfeit any bonus monies remaining in accounts. Play Slots Million today to get started. First time players who make their first deposit will receive 100% match plus 100 free spins.