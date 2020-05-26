Snag a share of £1,500,000 in DAILY DROPS & WINS at Mr Green Casino from now through July 1st.

Mr Green and Pragmatic Play has teamed up together to giveaway a total of 24 weekly tournament competitions and 168 daily cash drops for a total of £1,500,000 in total prizes given away.

The tournament competitions are a little different than your traditional tournament. How these tournaments work are; the highest single spin win amount on any of Pragmatic’s qualifying slots is ranked across the leaderboard. The player who scores the highest win, wins. The scores are adjusted to the amount of each wager. The competitions run for a week at a time. Full details of the tournament can be found in-game across any of the participating games.

To qualify for a cash drop all that needs to be done is to play any of Pragmatic’s qualifying slots. There will be seven daily drops with just one minimum bet on any slot having the potential to trigger a drop. There is no limit on how many cash drops you can win. All cash drop prizes are free of any wagering requirement. Cash drops will close daily at 22:59 GMT.

Plus, One lucky Mr Green StreetfighterTM II warrior will win a retro arcade machine, as Mr Green are giving away €1,000 EVERY DAY in our Reel Thrill Fight Club. Will one of your players win the ultimate fight?