Spin Blueprint’s Slots at CasinoLuck to Win a Share of €10,000 Prize Pool!

Spin Blueprint Gaming and CasinoLuck’s $10,000 promo competition this week for a chance to take home $2,500 in cash

Are you ready to spin the reels of Blueprint Gaming’s $10,000 fishing themed slots at CasinoLuck? If you are get to spinning to climb the top of the leaderboard for your chance to win a share of the $10,000 prize pool. The top 50 players will secure a cash prize.

Spin any of the following slots to qualify; Fishin Frenzy the Big Catch, Luck O the Irish Fortune Spins 2, Eye of Horus, Fishin Frenzy JDK and 7s Deluxe Repeater. Each spin you make on the qualifying slots you earn points for your wins. How the points are calculated is simple. CasinoLuck will take your highest single win in relation to your wager. For example, if you bet $1.00 and win $5.00 then you will earn 5 points. The minimum bet per spin is $0.10.

Prizes

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $1,500

3rd place- $1,000

4th place- $750

5th place- $500

6th – 10th place- $200

11th-25th place- $100

26th-50th place- $50

All cash prizes will be credited to accounts on October 8th. Since these are cash prizes there will be no wagering required. Visit CasinoLuck toplay today!