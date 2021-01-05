Spin for a Share of $1,000 and $1,000 in Free Spins at 7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino is hosting its Weekly Race with $1,000 plus 1,000 in free spins up for grabs each week. Join the Weekly Race by playing any of your favorite slots and become the next winner every Sunday.

To participate in the tournament just be playing real money bets. 7Bit Casino will add up your wins and keep a running tally with each spin you make. The minimum wager per spin that must be made is 0.50. All slots will contribute towards tournament play. All cash prizes will be subject to 3x wagering. Free spin winnings will have to be wagered at least 45x before winnings can be transferred.

The top 100 players will share the $1,000 cash and 1,000 free spin prize pool. Free spins will be credited on Fire Lightning, Elvis Frog, Platinum Lightning and Platinum Lightning Deluxe, all BGaming slots. Make sure to meet wagering requirements within 14 days or the bonus prizes will expire.

Start spinning your way to the top of the leaderboard today! Grab a first time deposit bonus when you join 7Bit Casino.

7Bit Casino welcomes new players with two great welcome bonuses with the first one a 100% bonus up to $100 or 1.5BTC and the second one 50% up to $100 or 1.25BTC.