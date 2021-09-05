Spin to Win $80,000 in Mr Green’s Cirque du Cash Giveaway

Spin to win and claim your share of $80,000 when you head on over to Mr Green Casino and play for a chance to win some gratifying cash prizes with Mr Greens Cirque du Cash giveaway.

There’s a few acts to follow in the Mr Green spin to win Cirque du Cash with a guaranteed share of the $80K prize pool.

First Act-Trapeze Tumble Tournament

From now through September 9th take a bounce and spin yourself a lofty share of the $60,000 prize pool when you play any of the selected slots and climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Second Act – LA Pop Mission

From September 10 through the 13th complete the mini missions in as little spins as you can to POP yourself a spot on top of the leaderboard and snag the $5,000 top prize.

There’s no minimum wager required to play any of the stages of the promotion. Each of the two acts feature its own terms and conditions, as well as certain requirements that must be met to be eligible for the cash prizes. Mr Green Casinos general terms and conditions apply to the promotion.