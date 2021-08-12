Spin Your Favorite Spinfinity Casino Slots with Extra Cash

By
Tanya L.
-
0
10
Spin Your Favorite Spinfinity Casino Slots with Extra Cash

If you love playing slots make sure to play Spinfinity Casino and claim their fantastic slot bonuses. Spinfinity offers some great bonuses, but nothing compares to its 100% Monthly

Slot Bonus, 80% Weekly Slot Bonus, 70% Slot Bonus and 75-85% Slot Bonus.
100% Monthly Slots Bonus can be claimed once per month. Deposit at least $10 with

Crypto and receive an extra 5%, or $35 with all other payment methods. Wagering is 40x the bonus and deposit amount. The total maximum allowed bet is $10.

80% Weekly Slot Bonus is great to boost your weekly bankroll. Receive an extra 80% to play your favorite slot or 85% if you deposit with Crypto. This bonus can be claimed twice per day and is subject to 40x wagering.

70% Slot Bonus can be claimed an unlimited number of times, all day every day! Deposit with Crypto and receive an extra 5%. The minimum deposit is $35 for all payment options besides Cryptocurrency.

75-85% Slot Bonus is another great bonus to play your favorite slots. This bonus can be claimed up to 5 times per day when you deposit the following:

Crypto All Deposit Options
$10-$74.99 for 80% $35-$74.99 for 75%
$75-$149.99 for 85% $75-$149.99 for 80%
$150+ for 90% $150+ for 85%

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here