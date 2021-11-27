Spinfinity Casino Gives Thanks All Year Round!

Spinfinity may not be offering a Thanksgiving bonus, but their regular bonuses show just how much they are thankful for its players all year round, not just one time a year.

Grab an extra 100% Monthly Slots Bonus, 80% Weekly Slots Bonus or a Daily 85% Slots Bonus this week.

100% Monthly Slots Bonus-Receive an extra 100% boost once a month when you make a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Make your deposit with any of the supported

Cryptocurrencies and Spinfinity will boost your Monthly Slots Bonus an extra 5%.

80% Weekly Slots Bonus- Deposit at least $10 when you use Crypto to receive an 85% bonus to be used on all slots up to two times every day. All other deposit options are worth 80% when you deposit at least $30.

75-85% Daily Slots Bonus- Claim up to 5 times per day and enjoy up to 85% extra to play your favorite slots.

Crypto Deposits All Other Deposits

$10-$74.99 – 80% bonus $35-$74.99- 75% Bonus

$75-$149.99 – 85% bonus $75-$149.99- 80% Bonus

$15 or more- 90% Bonus $150 or more- 85% Bonus

All bonuses are subject to Spinfinity’s general terms and conditions.