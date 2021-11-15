Start Off Your Monday with a Reload Bonus of 50% at BitStarz

It’s Monday already, where did the weekend go? To help get rid of the Monday blues BitStarz Casino is offering a 50% Deposit Reload with your first deposit of the day.

If this doesn’t get your week started the right way, we don’t know what will!

The Monday Reload Bonus can be used to play just about any games BitStarz offers. Once the bonus is redeemed the detailed restrictions and other terms and conditions will be displayed. The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before requesting a cashout. The minimum deposit to receive the bonus is only 0.20 mBTC.

BitStarz Casino welcomes players from around the globe including USA players. Players who join the casino for the first time are welcomed to the casino with 20 free spins plus $500 in welcome bonuses plus another 180 free spins.

Welcome Bonus Package