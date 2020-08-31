Start the Week with 60 Free Bonus Spins at Wixstars Casino

Play WixStars every Monday and get rewarded! Start your week off with a bonus, up to 60 free bonus spins!

The minimum deposit to receive the Monday spins is $30. The Monday offer is valid upon deposit only and applies to existing players. Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins instantly, deposit $100 and receive 40 and $200 for 60 spins. The free spins can be played on the slot of your choice (Fairytale Legends; Red Riding Hood, Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Twin Spin or Warlords).

Monies won from free spins must be wagered at least 35x before cashing out. There are no restrictions on what games free spin winnings can be played, but each game contributes to the wagering factor differently. This information can be found on WixStars’ wagering requirements fact sheet. All free spins must be claimed within 24 hours after receiving. You must be a depositing player to claim the free spins. If you’re not, no worries! All first-time deposits receive 100% up to $300 plus 50 free spins.

New players from the UK can claim bonus code 300STARS for the 100% welcome plus 50 spins on Starburst. Canadian players can claim BOD50WIX for their welcome bonus plus free spins on the Book of Dead.